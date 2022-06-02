- Advertisement -

Patapaa’s wife, Liha Miller has been the center of attention for the past 24 hours now after she met with Zionfelix in the streets of Köln (Germany) for a yet to be aired interview.

Prior to Liha Miller’s encounter with Zionfelix, it was reported in the news that she has parted ways with Patapaa due to one-or-two reasons.

READ ALSO: I don’t want to see my wife again because of Zionfelix – Patapaa

Although Patapaa came out to vehemently deny the news that she’s no more with Liha Miller but the current unfoldings on the internet send a different message.

After Patapaa saw a video of Liha Miller hanging out with Zionfelix in the streets of Köln yesterday, he quickly took to his Whatsapp status to accuse the renowned blogger of causing the problems in his marriage.

He further vented that Zionfelix is the reason he doesn’t want to see his wife again although he failed to throw more light on what the blogger has actually done to him.

Just this morning also, Liha has shared a video of herself categorically stating that she doesn’t have the time to attend to fools.

READ ALSO: Patapaa’s wife speaks about her failed marriage

Many people have suggested that Liha’s message is for Patapaa because he’s the one crying like a baby on the internet at the moment.

To add insult to injury, Liha has shared another video of herself walking in the streets of Köln in a “lovey-dovey” manner.

It appears Liha has a plan to cause pain to Patapaa as a form of payback for whatever wrong he did to her.

Watch the video below to know more…

Has Patapaa truly divorced Liha or it’s just one of the gimmicks to court media attention in the long run?