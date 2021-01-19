type here...
Patapaa’s wife Liha Miller features on his latest song dubbed Madi; music video drops

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Patapaa has featured his newly wedded German wife, Liha Miller, on his new song titled Madi.

The song to be released on Thursday, January 21, 2021, is a collaboration between himself and his wife and we may be in for yet another banger from the one corner hit crooner’s camp.

Liha took to her Instagram page to make the announcement while posting excerpts from their music video shoot.

Her post was captioned, ”My Husband @patapaa_amisty Has featured Me In His New Song, Can’t wait For It To Drop.”

From the footage, Liha could be seen looking dashing as usual while seated on a motorbike.

Hopefully, we are in for another masterpiece from the new couple.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:


Moments after her post, Liha’s husband Patapaa also took to his page and posted a flyer of the song to confirm his wife’s earlier post.

SEE POST BELOW:

Fans and followers of Patapaa who go by the name Pa2Pa Sojas await the new song from their favourite rapper.

Source:GHPAGE

