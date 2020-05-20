Patience Nyarko gives in-depth reasons why she walked out of the interview (Details)

Patience Nyarko following awkward moment of her walking out of an interview with Joy News reporter has finally given reasons why she did that.

Granting her next interview after the incident with Halifax on Okay Fm, Patience said she walked out of the interview because the interviewer provoked her with inexperienced questions.

According to her, the reporter seemed to be on Joe Mettle’s side to the extent of forcing her to sing his songs of which then she had lost her voice.

In her view, she did good by walking out because she was able to tolerate that ridiculous moment with the reporter, she deserves some acclaims.

“I walked out of the interview because the journalist was provoking me with ridiculous questions. It seemed she was on one side pushing me to forcibly sing a song by another artist…. I had no option than to leave, I should be applauded for that” She said.

Patience ended by saying that she is expecting an apology from the media house sooner than later.