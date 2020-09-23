Patrick, the guy who got paralyzed by a billboard reported dead

- Advertisement -

The information available to Ghpage confirms the death of Patrick. Patrick, casting minds back to three years ago is the young man who got paralyzed by a billboard that fell on him at Spintex.

Patrick, now deceased was a student and a worker years ago before he met his unfortunate accident that destroyed his life and dreams of becoming a great person in future.

He worked alongside schooling to feed himself and also cater for his fees and other needs at school.

He was a second-year marketing student studying at Zenith University who was aspiring to become a renowned marketer

The gigantic billboard that fell on the young man according to reports belonged to Medex Media. It had an advertisement of products of Telefonika as of that time it fell on Patrick.

It became a big topic on social media as friends of the now-deceased paralyzed man seeking justice for him by taking the matter to court. They wanted the owners of the billboard to take full-charge of Patrick’s bills.

The long-standing legal battle took a different turn after the company that owns the billboard refused to take responsibility on the accident. Patrick was left on his own to fight for life.

Amid this sad story, another development popped up which drew all the focus from the billboard owners to something more spiritual.

A Sakawa Kingpin identified as Abusua came out to say that Patrick’s billboard accident is not natural, he claimed it had some spiritual connotations to it.

At the studio of Vision 1, Abusua came face to face with Patrick. Abusua revealed on radio that the latter’s accident is due to sakawa.

Abusua claimed that Patrick got paralyzed due to the fact that he (Patrick) failed to show appreciation to the ‘juju’ man who helped him, hence the spirits causing this great mishap to befall him.

Abusua accused Patrick of being a sakawa member and also visiting fetish priest for spiritual powers to be able to scam his clients but he denied all the allegations.

READ ALSO: Paralysed ex-sakawa boy clashes with Abusua over ‘juju’ claims

May his soul rest in Peace.