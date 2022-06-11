Paying my fees and a car for my wedding was nothing special – Paul Adom-Otchere to Togbe Afede

- Advertisement -

Ace broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere has sent a chilly message to Togbe Afede XIV following the chief’s decision to turn down the ex-gratia.

Paul on Metro TV had described Togbe Afede’s gestures as a fluke considering the fact that he receives salaries as a member of the Council of State.

According to him, the decision of the traditional chief to return or reject the ex-gratia should not be hailed by all and sundry as though it was something extraordinary.

On the back of that, many have described Paul Adom-Otchere as an ungrateful hypocrite who has turned against Togbe ASfede, the man who once paid his Law School fees and supported his wedding with a car.

Responding to the criticism, Paul Adom-Otchere said Tigbe Afede only added a car to his fleet of 14 cars lineup for his wedding. Thus, the wedding could still have gone on if Togbe Afede had not given him the car.

He claimed that two of the 14 cars belonged to him, including a Mercedes Benz C-Class, and the others were donated to him by friends, including Dr Kofi Amoah, who also gave him a BMW 7 Series.

On the Good Evening Ghana show, he narrated:

“I was talking to Togbe Afede about this wedding, I told him that Kofi Amoah is giving me his car, BMW Seven series, for the wedding. At this wedding, I had about 14 cars, two of them were mine, and the rest were given to me by people. When I said I was going to get married people blessed me; I was favoured,” Mr Adom-Otchere said yesterday on his show.

“I said that Togbe, Kofi Amoah is giving me his BMW 7 series – Kofi Amoah’s car and Togbe’s car were exactly the same – so, I said I need your car so, that when the thing opens, the two BMWs will come then the Mercedes will follow. I just wanted to show off. My car was Mercedes.

With the part that has to do with his law school fees, Paul Adom-Otchere said he received the cheque from Togbe Afede long after he had settled his fees.

“…Do you know how many people have given me school fees money? So, what is the point about that? I don’t even get it but anyway people wanted me to react to it”.

Paul Adom-Otchere spoke at length in the video below…

