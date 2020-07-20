I-pay-GHC1-million-to-over-five-thousand-workers-monthly-Kwaku-Oteng.

Founder and owner of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng has disclosed that he together with Angel Group pays over five thousand employees monthly.

The Ghanaian billionaire revealed in an interview on James and Katah show on Pure Fm, one of his radio stations, Monday morning, adding that he does not intend laying off workers due to COVID-19 as the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has left thousands jobless.

”I pay as much as One million Ghana Cedis to over five thousand employees monthly. This I haven’t done with so much ease. Sometimes it’s difficult. But truth is, we can’t always rely on the government to employ everyone. So those of us that God has blessed can also assist.” Dr. Oteng stated.

He also added that there are times that it gets more difficult for him to settle employees’ wages however, God always pull through for him.

“There are times it gets tougher making payments. But just when all hope seems to be lost, God shows himself stronger. You realise that debtors out of the blues pays and that’s how we’ve survived all this while. Sometimes it delays – that’s normal; but at the end of the day everyone gets paid” He stated.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng is the owner of a conglomerate of businesses including Adonko Bitters, Plus 2 pub, Angel Broadcasting Network, which comprises of 16 subsidiary radio stations and Television across the country, Angel Educational Complex, Angel Estate, and Construction firm, Angel herbal products, Angel Transport and trading and many others.

Watch video below: