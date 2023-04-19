Aisha Modi has bared her teeth at Ghanaian Hiplife legend, Obrafour after he dragged Canadian rapper Drake to court over copyright infringement in his 2022 song ‘Calling My Name’ off his ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ album.

The court document, cited by 3news.com, revealed that Drake’s team reached out to Obrafour for the use of his song ‘Oye Ohene’ remix which features Tinny and although he denied the request, Drake still went on with his move.

Obrafour, real named Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, who through his lawyers filed the case in the Southern District of New York, is seeking “at least $10 million in damages” from Drake.

When news of the lawsuit became public, Ghanaian social media users shared their opinion with a pledge to follow the case which is of interest to many.

However, Aisha Modi has been triggered by the reports to call out Obrafour to pay back every penny she spent on his career.

You would recall that in 2020, Aisha Modi revealed in an exclusive interview on the Delay Show that she single-handedly pumped an amount of $45,000 into Obrafour’s famous “Kasiebo” album which he dropped a decade ago but got nothing in return.

Fast forward to 2023, marking 13 years ago since the fruitless investment, Aisha Modi wants Obrafour to do the needful before he considers suing Drake for using his intellectual property.

Speaking in the interview, Aisha Modi said: “I produced Obrafour’s ‘Kasiebo’. I invested close to $45k but I didn’t even get GHS1 from the song. I did this investment at a time when I didn’t even have a plot of land or a house.”

However, Obrafour claims all that Aisha said during the interview were calculated lies aimed at tarnishing his hard-won reputation.

The rapper’s management team subsequently sued Aisha for defamation but the outcome of the case remains unknown till date.