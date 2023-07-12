- Advertisement -

An African lady based in Germany has disclosed that due to the scarcity of men in that country, women have resulted in paying men to sleep with them.

According to the woman, she hails from Nigeria and back home men approach women to start a relationship and due to that the ladies are never lonely or single.

But when it comes to Germany, it’s the opposite as the men in the country are very scarce and this has made things difficult for them, especially ladies who are single in the country because no man is going to approach you.

Also Read: The economy is hard – Michy

She explained that the issue is very serious to the extent that they literally have to beg men to visit them because they are single and worse of all, they have to pay for the transportation of the men.

The lady continued that even after paying for their transportation, they need to cook for them to eat when they arrive.

She concluded that these are some of the things they do just to make men sleep with them in that country.

Watch the video below:

Read More: My biological father broke my virginity at age 10 – Lady shares