- Advertisement -

A young girl has sobbed out in public about how her father had slept with her without feeling guilty.

She expressed her pain on the Healing With Maria program by crying out what her own biological father had been putting her through.

She claims that when she was 10 years old, her biological father began sleeping with her.

Also Read: Stonebwoy is very stupid – Sally Mann

She claimed that after telling her mother about the incident the first time, she did nothing to address it, leading her to believe that it was typical.

When she was around 11 years old, her father did it once more, and after that, it became routine because he could do it three times every week.

The girl responded that they lived alone in a self-contained residence in Lagos, Nigeria when asked where they resided and whether or not she had friends.

Even on Christmas, she claimed, the father prevents her from going to spend the holiday with her extended family.

Also Read: I’ll respond to Yvonne Nelson in my yet-to-be-released book – Socrates Safo

She was getting ready to take the WAEC exams in 2020 when this man insisted on sleeping with her before he would pay the registration fee.

When asked where her father was now, she responded that he was in police jail since she had finally worked up the confidence to report him this year.

Watch the video below:

Read More: Lighthouse Chapel accused of urging their members to fornicate