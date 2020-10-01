Penciled celebrities CEO Ray Styles reported dead

- Advertisement -

The CEO of Penciled celebrities Ray Styles real name Emmanuel Apraku according to information reaching our news desk has kicked the bucket.

The popular Ghanaian artist has been suffering from a liver problem for sometime now and the last time news about him went viral was when come peoplecame together to solicit for funds to pay for his treatment.

The once good looking and gallant Ray Styles due to this ailment has reduced to become very thin and after months of battling this liver disease, he has finally kicked the bucket.

Tributes are already pouring on social media after TV3 presenter Giovani Elolo Caleb broke the news on Facebook.

He posted: “R.I.P RAY STYLES ?“

See screenshot of his post below: