Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and head of Perez Chapel International, has requested a week of fasting and prayer after being called by Nogokpo for remarks he made about the town.

The pastor has been given 14 days to accept a request for a peace meeting; if he believes that God or Israel will assist him, he should not accept the invitation, according to the chief and elders of Nogokpo.

The church has made the decision to pray to God for help in light of this remark as well as other statements made by the Nogokpo residents.

The church has mandated fasting and prayers for Bishop Charles Agyinasare as of today, June 5, 2023.

