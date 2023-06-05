type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPerez Chapel declares one-week fasting and prayers following Nogokpo's threat
News

Perez Chapel declares one-week fasting and prayers following Nogokpo’s threat

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Agyinasare-and-Nogokpo
Agyinasare-and-Nogokpo
- Advertisement -

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and head of Perez Chapel International, has requested a week of fasting and prayer after being called by Nogokpo for remarks he made about the town.

The pastor has been given 14 days to accept a request for a peace meeting; if he believes that God or Israel will assist him, he should not accept the invitation, according to the chief and elders of Nogokpo.

The church has made the decision to pray to God for help in light of this remark as well as other statements made by the Nogokpo residents.

Also Read: Stop circulating your visit to Nogokpo shrine -Chief Priest warns Afia Schwar

The church has mandated fasting and prayers for Bishop Charles Agyinasare as of today, June 5, 2023.

Watch the video below:

Read More: Afia Schwar deletes Nogokpo videos after warning from fetish priest

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Monday, June 5, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    79 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News