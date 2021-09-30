Some group of people have petitioned the gov’t to ban Wendy Shay’s “Heat” song

- Advertisement -

Rufftown Records signee Wendy Shay’s new release ‘Heat’ has a group of people apparently petitioning the Ghanaian government to ban the new song.

This is According to a publication by The Publisher Newspaper dated Wednesday, September 29th 2021.

The reason for the petition is unknown. However, some Netizens believes that it may be due to the words Wendy used in her song that the government has been petitioned to prohibit it.

In the song already making waves, Wendy Shay took a dig at Ghanaian media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, Abena Akorkor and NPP’s John Boadu in the most subtle way to avoid a lawsuit.

The singer subtly shaded Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Abena Akorkor who have been alleged to be sleeping with wealthy married men and politicians to make quick money.

Another aspect of the song highlights on the economic hardship and struggles the Ghanaian youth go through on daily basis to make earns meet as some men and women engage in illicit activities to earn money.

See Photo below;

Wendy Shay and her management have yet to comment to the circulating publication.