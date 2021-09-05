type here...
Photo of Ayisha Modi’s lookalike daughter surface on social media for the first time

By Mr. Tabernacle
The queen of social media beef, Ayisha Modi has stepped out with her beautiful daughter for the first time on social media

 It’s a known fact that the controversial Stonebwoy die-hard fan, Modi has children but rarely would you see any of them on show online.

Though Ayisha Modi (an Anti-Afia Schwarzenegger) is that loud on social media she has been able to keep off the media her children. Hardly would one see a photo of them.

Well, the Unofficial PRO for the Bhim Nation President has publicly shown the face of her slim but tall beautiful daughter at an event she graced with her.

She represented in full strength at-Africa Most Beautiful beauty pageant- that took place yesterday, at Ritz Theatre, New Jersey -USA, Ayisha Modi stepped on the red carpet with her seemingly innocent daughter.

Donned in a green glistening short gown, Ayisha’s daughter stood beside her as she was interviewed on the red carpet by the host.

Check out the photo below;

Source:GHPAGE

