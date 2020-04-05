type here...
Photo of Don Jazzy on self-isolation chilling with Rihanna in his bedroom goes viral

By Qwame Benedict
Nigerian record label boss and artiste Don Jazzy who is currently under self-imposed isolation due to the deadly coronavirus has set social media on fire.

Due to the coronavirus several countries are under lockdown in a bid for the government to try as much as possible to win the fight against the virus.

To kill boredom, several celebrities have taken to doing different things just to keep their fans during this hard time.

But looks like Don Jazzy at this moment is the one enjoying his self-isolation since he is chillaxing at home with American singer and actress Rihanna.

Jazzy uploaded a photo of himself in his bedroom earlier on, but then it seems he felt a little lonely so he amened the photo, photoshopping Rihanna into it.

Check out the photo below:

