type here...
GhPage Entertainment Photo of a mother kissing and posing raunchy with son gets netizens...
Entertainment

Photo of a mother kissing and posing raunchy with son gets netizens talking

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Mother poses raunchy with son
Mother poses raunchy with son
- Advertisement -

Social media is buzzing with yet another “Akuapem Poloo and son-like” photoshoot. The trending pictures have got netizens talking and reacting in fury.

The new, yet disturbing photos see an uncultured mother posing in an erotic style with her underage son. We assume the son is not even up to the age of 10 years.

As seen in the grid photos, the mother kissed the son and posed in a manner[sexual provoking styles] that are not advisable for a child.

The poses are rated highly 18+ and she could be arrested for that.

Apparently, the mother was celebrating her birthday and decided to go this way thus posting such photos to make her day a wonderful and trendy one, but she got it all wrong with this.

The nationality of the woman and son is unknown at the moment however, they are from one of the African countries.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PHOTOS;

See below some reactions from netizens;

ghpoy: “Eeiiiiiii this mothers errr! ”

twinkle_: “ah waaa look”

peterugonz: “This is so disurbing??????“

emmanuel: “Jesus is coming… see this foolish picture”

Readers could recall, Ghanaian actress and socialite Rosemond Alade Brown otherwise known as Akuapem Poloo suffered [even worst] public humiliation after she posted a photo of herself and son where she knelt before him with no clothes on.

READ ALSO:  Akuapem Poloo goes naked with son on social media to celebrate his b-day – Netizens react

That one picture almost ruined her life as social media users alongside some child rights organizations called for her arrrest. It became the biggest topic in Ghana that time.

Almost everybody added their voice. The police, traditional councils and other International bodies took her on.

So I’ll not be surprised if this woman sufferers the same fate as Poloo. Let’s give it time.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 16, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
94 %
1.6mph
99 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News