Photo of Nana Agradaa looking sad & depressed after her rearrest goes viral

Nana Agradaa, in the last few hours, has not had a good time. It seems her world is crushing and finally ending so fast for her.

Just when she finally regained freedom after she was granted a GHc500,000 and self recognizance bail, following her arrest by the NCA, Obofour pounced in with another suit.

The popular priestess was rearrested. According to confirmed reports, she was apprehended over a complaint lodged by Rev. Innocent Obofour for insulting him on social media.

At the same time, innumerable people have come out boldly to reveal how she used her fake ‘Sika Gari’ scheme to dupe them of large sums of money in a quest to double it.

Well, we’ve chanced on a photo of Nana Agradaa at the police station looking very unhappy with her arms wrapped on her chest, patiently awaiting what comes next.

One could tell from the picture that Nana ‘Abuuuzigi’ Agradaa is ‘hot’ and a lot of thoughts are running through her mind.

See the viral photo below;