After endorsing the NPP and massively campaigning for Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan and against their own colleague John Dumelo to lose in the just ended elections, Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke and Jeneral Ntatia are currently chilling in Dubai.

A photo sighted of the above mentioned celebrities got social media commentators suggesting that they have finally been paid for campaigning for the NPP and as such decided to fly out just to go and have fun.

The picture was sighted on the timeline of Prince David Osei whom many believe is the leader of the gang.

He captioned the photo: “By the token of the blood of Jesus! I declare In the Name of Jesus that no weapon formed or fashioned against any of us in this picture shall ever prosper. Every tongue that has risen against us or will rise against us in judgement we condemn In Jesus Name… A curse without cause won’t harm, we just living our lives like every other person. Anywhere our images, pictures or identity has been taken to, for destruction, we cancel by the blood of Jesus and declare that destruction will come upon them unawares, those who wish us bad, their ways will be dark and slippery. So shall it be In Jesus Name Amen @bismarkthejoke @kalybos1 @jeneral_ntatia @ronormotors_gh”

See the photo below:

Bismark the joke, Kalybos, Prince David Osei and Jeneral Ntatia

The group have been releasing some short skit of the trip in the foreign country with the title flyboys.