Temi Otedola, who is engaged to be married to popular singer Mr Eazi, has raised eyebrows on social media following a cryptic post she shared on her Instagram page.

The 26-year-old daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola in her recent post on Instagram, posted a series of pictures capturing different moments in her life.

However, one of the photos stood out from the lot and it has sparked a barrage of reactions online.

The said image is a screenshot of her chat with an undisclosed person where she sent a photo of her weeping on the bed, with the caption, “ur next slay is always after your last cry”.



Even more confusing was the fact that she captioned the post with a suggestive comment which has raised different speculations in the Nigerian cyber space.

According to Temi, daughter of billionaire oil mogul, Femi Otedola, she has forgiven someone and forgotten their offense.

“Forgiven and forgotten”, she wrote.

