type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPhoto of Mr Eazi's rich fiancée Temi Otedola weeping sparks reactions
Entertainment

Photo of Mr Eazi’s rich fiancée Temi Otedola weeping sparks reactions

By Kweku Derrick
mr eazi and temi otedola breakup rumours
- Advertisement -

Temi Otedola, who is engaged to be married to popular singer Mr Eazi, has raised eyebrows on social media following a cryptic post she shared on her Instagram page.

The 26-year-old daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola in her recent post on Instagram, posted a series of pictures capturing different moments in her life.

However, one of the photos stood out from the lot and it has sparked a barrage of reactions online.

The said image is a screenshot of her chat with an undisclosed person where she sent a photo of her weeping on the bed, with the caption, “ur next slay is always after your last cry”.

Even more confusing was the fact that she captioned the post with a suggestive comment which has raised different speculations in the Nigerian cyber space.

According to Temi, daughter of billionaire oil mogul, Femi Otedola, she has forgiven someone and forgotten their offense.

“Forgiven and forgotten”, she wrote.

See below,

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, January 17, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    1.9mph
    42 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News