Photos of late Betty, the air hostess who quit her job, sold her properties and gave the money to her pastor

Just like the “Jonestown Massacre” that occurred on November 18, 1978, when more than 900 members of an American Cult called the Peoples Temple died in a mass suicide-murder under the direction of their leader Jim Jones same is currently happening in Kenya.

A young Kenyan lady named Betty whose death has caused a frenzy online is reported to have sold all her properties and quit her job to join Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s church.

According to a confirmed report, prior to her death, Betty worked as s hostess for Qatar Airways but later quit to join Pastor Mackenzie’s church named Good News International Church in Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County.

The tragic story began when Betty reportedly jetted into Kenya after her son Jason was allegedly forced to fast while she was in Qatar and sadly passed on while he was living with his grandparents at the time.



After receiving the news while at work in Qatar, she reportedly came for the burial but was never to be traced again.

Her sister who reportedly resides in Umoja, Nairobi says that before she left, Betty wrote an emotional letter to her husband inferring that she might never return again.

She then left with the children and headed to Malindi. A friend had apparently told her that they were going to meet Jesus on the 8th of April, so they had to leave on the 7th.

She tracked Betty’s flight which was only a one-way ticket to Malindi. Unfortunately, she was found dead and buried at Shakahola Forest within Langobaya in Malindi sub-county (Kenya)

According to reports, it is feared that number of dead and buried people could be in the hundreds.



Apparently, 7 more bodies were unearthed in four mass graves and 26 more graves were identified raising the number to 58 within the 800 acres that had been hosting the fasting.

Below are some pictures which were taken before her shocking-untimely demise.