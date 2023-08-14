type here...
Photos of Stonebwoy’s alleged beautiful US-based sidechick land online

By Armani Brooklyn
A storm of speculation and intrigue erupted across social media platforms yesterday after “Bongo Ideas,” claimed that Stonebwoy is engaged in a secret romantic relationship with a Ghanaian-born US-based woman, who goes by the Twitter handle @_ohsojah.

The explosive allegation sent shockwaves through the local digital space, with many Ghanaians grappling to piece together the truth behind the blogger’s claims.


Apparently, Bongo Ideas took to social media yesterday to assert that the beautiful Twitter user is involved in a clandestine affair with Stonebwoy, one of Ghana’s most celebrated musical talents.

According to Bongo Ideas, Stonebwoy’s alleged secret lover resides in the United States, and the two are believed to share a connection that extends beyond mere friendship.

The blogger’s post also asserted that whenever Stonebwoy is in the US, he reportedly spends quality time with the said woman, adding to the intrigue surrounding their relationship.

He tweeted;

This is Stonebwoy’s secret sidechic based in New Jersey, USA, whom he’s been seeing for months now. She’s one of the hottest b!tches that 1GAD always links up with when in the states. Dr. Louisa, his wife, should be advising herself right now & start packing out!

Reacting to the heavy accusations, the lady at the centre of this trending saga has critically dismissed the reports.

According to her, she’s not in any secret affair with the singer hence Bongo Ideas’ claims should be ignored.

She tweeted; ” i am not this man side chick excuse me !!!!!!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy is yet to break silence on the whole issue hence as we await the artist’s official reaction to the story, let’s check out some photos of 27-year-old Ivy.

Source:GHpage

