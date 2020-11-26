Photos of Sarkodie and daughter Titi toy shopping

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, in his latest Instagram post shared pictures of himself and his daughter toy shopping.

The ”Happy day” wordsmith went shopping with his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo popularly known as Titi.

Uncharacteristically, Sarkodie took to Instagram to post photos of his adorable daddy-daughter moment.

In the pictures, the all grown up Titi was seen having one of her best days as she went picking out toys at a mall.

Titi looked really cute riding a pink bicycle her superstar daddy got for her.

Meanwhile, the list of nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards dropped recently and sadly no Ghanaian artist was nominated.

This has raised conversation about the state of the Ghanaian music industry and its failings.

The Grammy Awards is considered by many as the highest recognition a musician could gain and Ghana has been ignored for a number of years now.

With Burna Boy representing Nigeria at this year’s awards for the second year running with his Twice as Tall album, the questions still remains, ”What is wrong with the Ghana music industry?”