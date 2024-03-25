Photos: Severe head injury and others; Update on the 5 people drunk Funny Face hit with his over-speeding car

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, talented Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face made it into the headlines following his involvement in a gory incident plus 5 other victims.

Earlier reports that went viral on social media following the tragic incident alleged that one perished on the spot.

It was also said that Funny Face was drunk hence upon reaching Kakraba Junction, he ran into a woman, 2 kids and two guys who were seated on their motorbikes.

However, per our checks, no one died from Funny Face’s car accident as initially suggested by an eye witness who spoke to newsmen.

The woman who was hit, alongside the two children (a boy and a girl), was their grandmother who was taking care of her daughter’s children. Her daughter happens to be a nurse.

The elderly woman and her grandchild identified as Elizabeth Nhyira Ama Turkson were initially taken to Kasoa Polyclinic before finally being referred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

As confirmed, one of the little girls suffered a severe head injury, but the good news is that after a scan, it was determined that she had no damage to her brain.



The grandmother also suffered a leg injury and is currently unable to walk on her own, but she is responding well to treatment.

The little boy was taken to a private hospital at Kasoa and he is doing well and is ready to be discharged today as he only had bruises on his head.

