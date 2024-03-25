He was almost lynched – Latest update on drunk Funny Face’s car crashing into 5 people drops

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian comedian, DKB, has shared a self-made video of himself disclosing the current state of Funny Face after he rammed into 5 people last night.

According to DKB in a trending video, if not for the timely intervention of the police, Funny Face would have been lynched after the tragic incident.

In the video, DKB asserted that Funny Face is currently sound and safe despite being in the grips of the police.

He also clarified that no one perished – Contrary to the earlier trending reports that angered Ghanaians.

READ ALSO: Funny Face arrested for drunk driving and killling a child while moving at a top speed

Before DKB’s update, an eye witness who was present at the accident scene has alleged that Funny Face was driving at top speed inside his small Kia saloon car while totally drunk.

And because he was affected by the alcohol he lost control of his car’s steering wheel.

Upon reaching the Kasoa Kakraba junction, he crashed into 5 people including a minor with his car which was moving at around 100mph.

The 5 people are a mother and her two kids in addition to two people who were on motorbikes.

The victims were immediately rushed to the hospital including the minor who perished at the scene.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Years of jail term awaits him – Reactions as drunk Funny Face crashes into 5 people; 1 dead

READ ALSO: Funny Face: Ghanaians blame actor’s baby mama for accident killling one child despite drunk driving