Picture of Delay wearing ring sparks marriage rumours

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Delay has been rumoured to have gotten married as a new picture shared on her Instagram page shows her wearing what looks like a wedding ring on her ring finger.

Born Deloris Frimpong Manso, the media personality is known to be conservative when it comes to her personal life.

Her new picture, however, seems to confirm previous rumours about her being in a marriage-bound relationship and even those about her bearing her first child.

From the photo, the presenter is seen dressed in all white with her left finger across her belly as if flaunting both rings seen on her ring finger.

Delay is the host of the widely watched Delay Show televised on GHONE TV where she interviews the nation’s finest celebrities about their lives and careers.

Deloris’ confidence, wit, and fearlessness distinguishes her from other media personalities and have become her hallmark.

Nonetheless, the producer of the unforgettable Afia Schwarzenegger Show has managed to keep her private life behind closed doors and away from public scrutiny all these years.

Source:GHPAGE

