GhPage News Pictures of George Floyd's memorial service surface online
Source:GHPAGE
News

Pictures of George Floyd’s memorial service surface online

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
George Floyd
George Floyd
Pictures of the memorial service for George Floyd has been spotted online as the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture commemorate the death of the African American man murdered in Minneapolis.

READ ALSO: Kwame A-Plus takes on Sammy Gyamfi over his ‘insensible’ George Floyd Cartoon

The death of George Floyd, an African American man who is the latest victim of police brutality in the United States has sparked a worldwide conversation on systemic racism after the 46-year-old died in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin pinned him down, knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed face down in the street and left gasping for air.

The ceremony was held at the forecourt of the Diaspora African Forum, Dubois Centre today June 5, 2020.

Stephanie S. Sullivan, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, at the ceremony in her reflection of the unfairness of the American system to the black man remarked that “We have seen the difficult images across our country triggered by the horrifying events in Minnesota. This incident is prompting important and necessary conversations in the United States and serves as a reminder of the importance of confronting painful truths head-on, and of addressing the underlying conditions and existing systems that perpetuate racial injustice as we, as Americans, strive to form a more perfect union.”

The police officer, Chauvin with the three other officers at the scene, has been fired from the police force and charged with second-degree murder.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie damns Sammy Gyamfi for using George Floyd’s murder for politics

Floyd’s death has caused a massive uproar on social media as well with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, #GeorgeFloyd, and #Icantbreathe trending since the past week.

Some Ghanaians, however, feel that the memorial service and the whole noise about the issue is an act of hypocrisy and further reinforced the assertion that the Ghanaian is obsessed with prioritizing a foreign agenda rather than handling his own issues.

