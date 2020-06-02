type here...
Sarkodie damns Sammy Gyamfi for using George Floyd's murder for politics

By Mr. Tabernacle
Sarkodie damns Sammy Gyamfi’s use of George Floyd’s murder for politics
Sarkodie has castigated NDC’s National Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi after defending and clarifying the logic behind his disputable decision to interpolate the murder of George Floyd in a cartoon criticising the Electoral Commission.

Sammy Gyamfi is currently on the trending list on Twitter for all the wrong reasons after he shared a photo on the murder of George Floyd in an attempt to defame the new register spear-headed by the EC.

The popular controversial Sammy Gyamfi after getting his ‘butts’ heated on social media decided to give some interpretations to his Tweet that has incurred the wrath of the majority of Netizens.

Addressing the issue on trend, Sarkodie who was not happy about the turn of events regarding to Sammy’s Tweet asked him to withdraw and as soon as possible delete the post on his wall further not to cause a harm.

Sarkodie tweeted; “Naa my brother we all go wrong sometimes… I will believe your intention wasn’t to joke with these serious n very sensitive issues, but you still wrong just do what’s right…. retract n take it down”

