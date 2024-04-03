type here...
Entertainment

Pictures of Henry in bed with Efia Odo trend

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
Saying that Henry is a legend is a tautology.

Currently, Henry Fitz, an alleged scammer and ex-boyfriend of media personality, Serwaa Amihere is the hottest Ghanaian man in the country.

Henry became a topic of online discussion after a leaked video of himself and the presenter in the bedroom popped up online.

The duo has broken silence on the leak; Serwaa did so through her friend, Bempah whilst Henry replied to Serwaa in a lengthy post ghpage.com sighted earlier.

Whilst Serwaa said Henry had been using the video to blackmail her since 2019, Henry threatened to deal with her for saying untrue things about him.

Well, when Ghanaians are still talking about the alleged leak video and pictures, pictures of Henry in the bedroom with socialite Efia Odo have popped up online.

Source:GH PAGE

Wednesday, April 3, 2024
