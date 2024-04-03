I will bury every reputation you have built- Henry threatens Serwaa Amihere

- Advertisement -

Henry, the alleged ex-boyfriend of media personality, Serwaa Amihere has threatened to mar her reputation.

This comes after Serwaa Amihere, through her friend Bempah claimed Henry had been blackmailing her since 2019.

According to the media personality, she used to pay every money Henry requested, however, along the way she felt it was unnecessary to pay any money again.

Serwaa went on to add that Henry decided to leak the video and pictures because she refused to satisfy his hunger.

Henry has heard what Serwaa has said about him and has angrily replied to her.

He claims he never blackmailed the television personality, adding that it pains him that Serwaa is saying that about him.

According to him, to pay Serwaa back for saying untrue things about him, he would mar her hard-earned reputation.

He threatened Serwaa Amihere to prepare adequately for him because he was coming very hard on her, which she might regret.