Shatta Wale Started As A Gong-Gong Beater On My Show – Maame Dokono

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
Veteran Ghanaian actress, Maame Dokono has made a shocking revelation about how dancehall musician, Shatta Wale started his career.

This comes after Maame Dokono via an interview on TV3 disclosed that she contributed her quota towards the success of many personalities in Ghana through her acting career.

She went on to mention musician, Shatta Wale and former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan among others as people she helped.

Talking about how she helped Shatta Wale, Maame Dokono said “Shatta Wale started as a gong-gong beater on ‘By the Fireside’… he’s just one of the many individuals I’ve assisted”.

Source:GH PAGE

