Shatta Wale Started As A Gong-Gong Beater On My Show – Maame Dokono

- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Maame Dokono has made a shocking revelation about how dancehall musician, Shatta Wale started his career.

READ ALSO: Henry proposed and chopped Serwaa Amihere the same day- close source reveals

This comes after Maame Dokono via an interview on TV3 disclosed that she contributed her quota towards the success of many personalities in Ghana through her acting career.

She went on to mention musician, Shatta Wale and former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan among others as people she helped.

READ ALSO: I gave Serwaa Amihere 2500 cedis daily for 5 months- Henry reveals

Talking about how she helped Shatta Wale, Maame Dokono said “Shatta Wale started as a gong-gong beater on ‘By the Fireside’… he’s just one of the many individuals I’ve assisted”.