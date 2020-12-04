Pinamang cosmetic CEO share pictures to prove why she was crying to Afia Schwarzenegger

The CEO of Pinamang cosmetic has dropped some photos as she reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s recent exposé.

Controversial and self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger yesterday dropped a video of Pinamang cosmetics crying to her while seeking for help.

In the video, she could be heard telling Afia Schwar to help her get auditors for her warehouse since she has lost a lot of money.

She went on and added that Afia should keep what she is telling her as a secret between the two of them since she didn’t want someone(probably an investor) to know about it.

Well, Afia who shared it on her Instagram page added a caption suggesting that the CEO was begging her to help sell her cosmetics which she(Afia) claims are fake.

In a new twist to the story, the CEO has explained why she was heard in the audio shedding tears.

She shared photos to suggest that was the reason why she was crying to Afia Schwarzenegger.

In the pictures, one could see that flood had entered into her warehouse and had destroyed some of the products.

Other photos show how her workers were trying their best to save some of the products from getting destroyed like the others.

She captioned the photos: “Yes I did cry. But my redeemer is alive. Everything would come out soon after the activity of the devil is done”

See photos and screenshots below:

Pinamang cosmetics Pics 2

Pinamang cosmetics Pics

Pinamang cosmetics Pics 3