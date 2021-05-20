type here...
Pirates kidnap five sailors in Tema

By Kweku Derrick
At least five crew members onboard a fishing vessel near Ghana’s harbour city, Tema have been allegedly kidnapped by suspected pirates, a report byAsaase New says.

According to top security sources, the fishing vessel was attacked on Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 around 6pm.

Eyewitnesses say the vessel was approached by a skiff with eight persons onboard.

Five of the alleged armed pirates then seized the vessel for close to six hours, disembarking with five crew members including the captain, chief officer, second chief officer, chief engineer and boatswain’s mate.

“They also stole belongings and valuables of the crew,” a security source told Asaase News.

Source:GHPage

