GhPageEntertainmentI don't have plans of going back to radio permanently - Delay
Entertainment

I don’t have plans of going back to radio permanently – Delay

By Qwame Benedict
Delay on WONTUMI FM live
Delay
Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has opened up about joining the newly established Wontumi FM after a photo of her in the studio went viral.

It would be remembered that photos and videos of Delay hosting a show surfaced on social media with posts suggesting that the controversial television personality had joined the station.

But she has come out to set the records straight indicating that what she did last Friday was just for fun.

According to her, she has no plans of going back to do radio permanently adding that she is currently working on building her business and radio is out.

She posted: “It was great playing for WONTUMI FM last Friday. But it was just for fun. I do not have any intentions of going back on radio permanently. I’m currently busy building my own businesses. Thanks for all the kind messages!”

    Source:Ghpage

