An American woman, identified as Blessed Tamma, has tied the knot with her young Nigerian lover.

They say that love has no boundaries, and Tamma is a testament to this as she flew all the way from the United States to Nigeria to wed her heartthrob, who hails from Imo State in Nigeria.



The wedding ceremony was attended by the family and friends of the couple.

The excited bride took to her social media pages to share photos and videos from their wedding, and it caught the attention of netizens.

She also shared a video montage that captured the moment she landed in Nigeria and her groom came to pick her up at the airport ahead of the wedding.

Sharing the video online, she wrote, “Well you guys i made another trip to go get married in Nigeria and it was great and i am glad to say im married to @dannythamara5 ????????

