Poisoning? Kwaku Manu goes deep into the alleged real secret cause of Dr Grace Boadu’s death

Kwaku Manu has alleged in a self-made video which was first published on his official YouTube page that Dr Grace Boadu might have been poisoned to death and not the never-ending rhetoric that she slipped and fell in her bathroom leading to her death.

According to Kwaku Manu in the video, just a few hours before Fr Grace Boadu’s tragic death, she called her boyfriend who’s currently based abroad to cry to her.

It’s strongly believed that the two friends who have known themselves for over a decade now were holding a a brutal yet honest conversation on the phone.

In the middle of the emotional conversation, Dr Grace Boadu allegedly burst into tears and later started to shout that she was dying.

As alleged by Kwaku Manu who claims to have the last words of Dr Grace Boadu before she died, an unusual sound followed after the late herbal practitioner alarmed that she was dying.

All these allegedly happened a day before Dr Grace Boadu was found unconsciously lying naked inside her bathroom.

While narrating the alleged last moments of how Dr Grace Boadu, Kwaku Manu asked what the person who allegedly poisoned the late herbal practitioner gain after committing such a heinous crime.

Kwaku Manu additionally asked about her cook and how no one was around when she was shouting for help.

According to Kwaku Manu, some family members are supposedly happy about the demise of Dr Grace Boadu because they will now have her hard-earned properties for themselves.

Watch the video below to know more…

