“You were a scam, you did IVF but was deceiving and scamming innocent Ghanaians – Afia Schwar “exposes” late Dr Grace Boadu (Video)

Controversial Afia Schwar has descended on the late Dr Grace Boadu of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic for scamming her innocent patients.

As alleged by Afia Schwar in a new trending video, the late Dr Grace Boadu did IVF to conceive but lied to her patients that she could help them give birth through her herbal medicine.

In the video, Afia Schwar emphatically stated the late Dr Grace Boadu was a notorious scammer who used her Grace Gift Herbal Clinic as a font to scam innocent people.

As claimed by Afia Schwar, despite using her own herbal medicine and failing on countless occasions, Dr Grace decided to go in for IVF.

Unfortunately for her, she wasn’t able to give birth through the IVF also.

Afia Schwar also exposed the scam behind the late Dr Grace Boadu’s infamous ultra carbon which she claimed was able to bring a dead person back to life while she was alive.

In the middle of the self-made video, Afia Schwar categorically stated that she has audios of some of the people who fell victim to Dr Grace’s scam and will publish them on the internet in due time.

Netizens Reactions…

Itz goldy_1 – Mede mohy3 ultra carbon b)t) baako mu sen

Kaakyire Abynaah ??? – They don’t know nso s3 ultra carbon y3 bidie oo(charcoal



Adepa – afia u are speaking the truth sister i went to doctor Grace clinic and the doctor said i have to be on treatment for 6months and i will 10,000 cedis

Maa Mfantse – This is how people will and give testimony in church saying it’s a miracle they conceived while it’s IVF making others wait instead of going for some

bellisa@2024 – Aunty Afia even what you are saying is true you shouldn’t have said her death is not painful that one is very bad because she is a human being

