Nana Nsiah Piesie, a Ghanaian highlife musician, has died.

Rev. Stephen Ohene Boahen, the musician’s brother, revealed the news in an interview on Peace FM on Tuesday.

Nana Nsiah Piesie, he claims, was involved in a collision on Monday, April 5 in Pokuase, Greater Accra Region.

How “Police Abaa” hitmaker died days after returning from abroad

Nana Nsiah Piesie sustained a broken neck and internal haemorrhage as a result of the accident, according to Rev Boahen.

He was brought to Accra’s 37 Military Hospital and then transferred to the Accra Regional Hospital.

Nana Nsiah Piesie, on the other hand, died shortly after arriving at the hospital to which he had been referred.

At the age of 57, the musician passed away. The Rev. Boahen stated that his brother had returned to Ghana a week prior to the disaster.

Nana Nsiah Piesie debuted on the music scene as a member of Osei Kofi’s African Heroes Band. Following his senior school schooling, he became a protegee of Ghana’s late great singer, Nana Kwame Ampadu.

Nana Nsiah Piesie became a solo artist after touring with the band.

‘Police Abaa,’ ‘Wo Gyae Me a Mennwe Abo,’ ‘Enyigyina Bekume,’ and ‘Me do wo’ are some of his most well-known songs.