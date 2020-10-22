type here...
GhPage News Police arrest pastor of the church that collapsed at Akyem Batabi
News

Police arrest pastor of the church that collapsed at Akyem Batabi

Avatar
By Lizbeth Brown
Updated:
Prophet Akoa Isaac
Prophet Akoa Isaac
- Advertisement -

The head pastor of the 3-storey church building that collapsed at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern region has been picked up by the Akim Oda Divisional Police Command.

Prophet Akoa Isaac who is the General Overseer of the Church of Prosperity was taken into custody after several lives were lost due to the collapse of the church building.

According to reports, 23 people have been rescued from the collapsed building by the help of the Ghana Police.

Currently, the death tolls stand at 16 as security forces are still at the scene rescuing people trapped in the collapsed building.

Eyewitnesses revealed that over 65 people were at the church premises when the building collapsed.

They were in the church to pray and fast for the head pastor after receiving information about his bad health.

Prophet Akoa Isaac has currently been apprehended by the police to aid in the investigation.

However, it is unknown how many people are still trapped under the collapsed building.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, October 22, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
2.2mph
75 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News