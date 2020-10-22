Police arrest pastor of the church that collapsed at Akyem Batabi

- Advertisement -

The head pastor of the 3-storey church building that collapsed at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern region has been picked up by the Akim Oda Divisional Police Command.

Prophet Akoa Isaac who is the General Overseer of the Church of Prosperity was taken into custody after several lives were lost due to the collapse of the church building.

According to reports, 23 people have been rescued from the collapsed building by the help of the Ghana Police.

Currently, the death tolls stand at 16 as security forces are still at the scene rescuing people trapped in the collapsed building.

Eyewitnesses revealed that over 65 people were at the church premises when the building collapsed.

They were in the church to pray and fast for the head pastor after receiving information about his bad health.

Prophet Akoa Isaac has currently been apprehended by the police to aid in the investigation.

However, it is unknown how many people are still trapped under the collapsed building.