- Advertisement -

Three teenage boys have been arrested by police in Nigerian for allegedly killing a girl, said to be in a relationship with one of them, and burning her head for money ritual.

The suspects, identified as Wariz Oladeinde, 17, Abdulgafar Lukman, 19, and 20-year-old Mustakeem Balogun, allegedly committed the hideous crime in the Oke Aregba area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Local media report that men of the Ogun State Police Command arrested the three teenagers in the early hours of Saturday, January 29, following a tip-off by one Segun Adewusi, who is the community security guard.

Adewusi had reportedly observed that some four boys were burning something suspected to be the human head in a local pot on the road.

It was gathered that the security guard immediately alerted the police at Adatan station, who went to the scene to get three of the boys arrested as one had fled before police arrived.

A source, who confirmed the incident said the slain girl, identified as Rofiat, was a resident of Idi-Ape. She was a girlfriend to one Soliu, who is now at large.

He was said to have lured the girl to his room, where he held her down and asked one of his friends to slaughter her with a knife.

“Soliu was the boyfriend of the girl, he ran away. They killed Rofiat, cut her head, packed the headless body in a sack and started burning the head in a pot. They told the police in the presence of a mammoth crowd that they wanted to use it for money ritual.”

In a video clip, one of the suspects, Balogun was heard saying, “We wanted to use just her head alone for money ritual. Soliu strangled her and he told me to assist him and we cut off her head.”

Swipe left to watch the video