Police confirm the arrest of MP’s driver caught driving a police car in Sunyani

The Sunyani Police command has confirmed the arrest of the driver of Sunyani West Member of Parliament, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

According to a statement sighted on the social media page of the Ghana Police service, the driver has been identified as Daniel Tibiri Boahenand is currently in their custody.

The statement disclosed that the police car with registration GP 3329 was being driven the MP’s driver was sold at an auction earlier this year to one Abu James in Bongo in the Upper East Region.

The full statement reads: “Sunyani:

Police confirms the arrest of one Daniel Tibiri Boahen, a civilian sighted driving a Police Nissan pickup vehicle with registration number GP 3329 on the night of 6th December, 2020 by the youth of Sunyani who handed him over to Police. Police have impounded the vehicle, which was auctioned earlier this year by appointed auctioneers as unserviceable after going through due processes to one Abu James, at Bongo in the Upper East region. Investigation continues”

See screenshot below: