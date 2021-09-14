- Advertisement -

The leadership of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International – the church headed by popular preacher Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah – has responded to allegations of assault on some Police Officers at its church premises on Sunday.

Earlier, the Ghana Police Service indicated that some members of the church assaulted and injured some police personnel during an operation to arrest the Head Pastor and three others.

The injured personnel were said to have been taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

In a statement dated September 14, 2021, the church confirmed that there was an altercation outside of the church premises that got one of our junior pastors manhandled and injured in the process.

It stressed that the manner of the arrest generated into a scuffle that attracted people in the neighbourhood and the church to the scene.

“The gunshots by the then unidentified men and the call for help from the neighbourhood caught the attention of Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah who halted his ministration at the church and moved out to the scene to get details of what was happening,”

“Upon being informed that one of his junior pastors has been arrested, he followed up to the Dansoman Police Station and was later informed that he (Junior Pastor) had been taken to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, where Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah proceeded to.”

Explaining the circumstances that led to the arrest of the embattled Head pastor, the churh said: “Apostle Dr. Isaac upon reaching the Greater Accra Regional Police Command was detained around 1:30pm for further investigations. We confirm that pur Junior Pastor sustained some injuries and has since received treatment and is still in police custody with 3 others.“

Below is the full statement.

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, who boasts of his strong relationship with people in high places of power in Ghana including the President, was charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, the threat of death, and assault of office public officers.

He, together with four others, Mensah Ofori, Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum was remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on Monday, September 20, 2021, after they spent a day in cells on Sunday.

Barely four hours after his bailed application was denied, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah took ill and was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment under heavy police guard.

According to Police sources, Rev. Bempah spent two hours at the Police Hospital last night where he was treated and discharged, and taken back to cells.