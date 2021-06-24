type here...
Police gun down notorious robber after trying to escape from custody

By Kweku Derrick
A suspected notorious armed robber was shot dead on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, by police after he attempted to escape from their custody.

The deceased, lddrisu Adams, alias Koomi, who was on the police wanted list, was arrested on June 22, 2021.

In a statement, the police said the suspect was shot while trying to escape when he was leading the police to places he claimed were the hideout of his accomplices.

“The suspect was on the wanted list of the command and was arrested on 22nd June 2021, through a special police operation. On 23rd June 2021, he was being escorted to places named by him as hide-outs of his accomplices when he attempted to escape and the police responded swiftly by shooting him. The suspect was taken to the St. Martins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

The statement also noted that the Ghana Police Service is currently on the lookout for the accomplices of the deceased “who are advised to surrender by reporting to the nearest Police Station.”

Source:GHPage

