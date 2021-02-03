Police Officer gunned down by robbers at Kwaebibirem

- Advertisement -

A police officer named Lance Corporal Moses Nartey has been gunned down by robbers at Pramkese in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region.

According to news reportage by Citi News, the officer was shot dead by robbers attacking travellers on a highway in the region on Monday evening.

Lance Corporal Nartey and his colleague upon receiving a distress call arrived at the scene in a taxi and attempted to salvage the situation.

The deceased officer received a shot to the head and another to the chest and died on arrival at the Pramkese Health Centre.

His colleague officer, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, was shot in the thigh and is reportedly receiving treatment at the St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia.

Sergeant Francis Gormado, the Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, speaking to Citi News mentioned that the Police command will go to all lengths to bring the offenders to book.