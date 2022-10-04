Police searches for man flogging toddler in viral video

- Advertisement -

A heartless man seen flogging a toddler in a viral video is wanted by the police.

In the video, the man is seen flogging the little baby with what looks like a mesh cane.

While another video of the inhumane act continues to play, this man in question continues to flog the baby to a pulp.

The viral video has broken many hearts and called for his immediate arrest.

The Ghana Police Service has called on Ghanaians to help them locate, save the baby and arrest the culprits. It has promised a GH¢2,000 reward to anyone who volunteers information that could lead to the man’s arrest.

What sort of madness is this? Is he that heartless??? — bryteman (@kb_bryte) October 4, 2022

The official statement from the Ghana Police Service reads:

HELP POLICE EFFORT IN RESCUING A CHILD BEING ABUSED IN A VIRAL VIDEO The Police have sighted a horrifying video on social media in which a male adult is seen subjecting an infant to severe beating under a tree.

Efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested and rescue the child.

In view of the urgency associated with the matter, a reward of GHC2000 has been set aside for anyone who is able to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the individual and rescue of the child.

Anyone with such information should contact the police on 0243809991