Police stab co-tenant to death because of Light Bill in a compound house

A community protection assistant, Community police has been arrested by the Police in Dunkwa Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region for stabbing a co-tenant over disagreement on issue of ECG bill.

The deceased whose name is given as Colling Dorman according to the local media had not paid for his ECG utility bills for months so the community police known as Owusu Boateng engaged Collins on the issue of the bill which eventually ended with blood.

In the course of the argument, the Community police is said to have been very furious about what Collins was saying making him reached a knife from his pocket to stab on the chest of the victim.

The body of the deceased has subsequently been deposited at St. Mikes Hospital Mortuary as police continues with investigations into the unfortunate issue.

It took the swift intervention of the Dunkwah Police to save Owusu Boateng as the people in the community also wanted to end the life him by lynching him to death.

The blazing eyed youth of the community blocked roads and burnt tyres in registering of the their displeasure according multiple reports.