The Police in Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region has arrested a 22-year-old robbery suspect who broke into a Melcom shop at Amasaman with three other accomplices in an attempt to ransack the shopping mall.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The suspect, Richard Esifiri, attempted to evade arrest by jumping from the first floor of the shopping mall to the ground.

He sustained injuries to his left hand and right leg. He was arrested and sent to the hospital for treatment and is currently on admission.

The three other accomplices are currently on the run and efforts are underway to get them arrested.

In a press statement explaining the series of events that led to the suspect’s arrest, the police said: “In the early hours of Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at about 2:43 am, police received a distress call to the effect that thieves had broken into Amasaman Melcom.”

“The patrol team within the jurisdiction responded swiftly and arrested suspect Richard Esifiri aged 22, who attempted to escape by jumping from the first floor of the shopping mall to the ground.”

“He sustained injuries to his left hand and right leg. He was arrested and sent to the hospital for treatment and is currently on admission. His three other accomplices escaped arrest, and efforts are underway to get them arrested.”