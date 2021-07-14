- Advertisement -

A 35-year-old suspected armed robber has been shot dead by the Police in an attempt to foil an attack on a victim who was being trailed by two suspects robbers on a motorbike.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, on the Amasaman to Nsawam main road in the Greater Accra region.

According to a report by 3News, the victim who says he had suspected from his mirror view that the motorbike riders were following him felt safe to park closely to a private car, which unknown to him, was an unmarked car being used by Police to follow the pillion passenger, known as Suleman Alhassan alias MAN, aged 35, for alleged involvement in series of robberies in Accra and Tema as part of surveillance on the suspect.

Suspect Suleman on seeing the police opened fire hitting the passenger side headlight of the unmarked car.

The police returned fire hitting suspect Suleman in his face.

The rider was also shot to prevent his escape. Items retrieved include a Bruni MOD 92 foreign pistol loaded with two live rounds and the Royal Motorbike.

Police continue to urge the public for information on suspected criminals and assures informants of the utmost confidentiality.