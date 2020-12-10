Policeman dies after his rifle fired two bullets into his belly

A young handsome Policeman has died a very painful death after he accidentally shot himself.

The policeman identified as Constable Senanu Davordzie was on night duty at the Takoradi Market Circle Branch of Ecobank when this event occurred.

In a report by the police, Senanu Davordzie upon reaching the charge office where he was going to hand over his rifle, it fell off his motorbike.

The accidental fall triggered his rifle which discharged two bullets into his abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital in Takoradi but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body we are told has since been deposited at the Takoradi Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, his rifle with 18 rounds of ammunition and 1 spent shell have been retrieved and retained.