A yet-be-identified Nigerian policeman got more than he bargained for as a prostitute he slept with and refused to pay, humiliated him before residents of Idasho in Ibeju Lekki area of the state.

The policeman had agreed to pay the prostitute N7k which is equivalent to Ghs 180 for an all-night session but reneged on that in the morning.

He ended up giving the sex worker N4k which is around Ghs 100 following the pressure mounted on him by the residents who also seized his properties.

An eyewitness wrote;

#Nigeriaforce…d mopol took d olosho home and agreed to pay her 7k 4 all night game.. Naso mata got changed dis morning.. He no want pay her anytin except 1k wey him b give d girl to pay her cabin room.. I even confronted d mopol myself to even respect his age and d uniform on him but all went adamant nt until we seized his face cap and torch light. He den remove 4k to pay d girl.. This happened dis morning at IDASHO. IBEJU LEKKI

Sex worker disciplines man who refused to pay (Video)

greement they say is an agreement! Why would you enjoy the services of a person and refuse to pay afterwards?

A video that has surfaced on the internet captures the moment a man refused to pay for the services of a sex worker after enjoying her body for the whole night.

According to reports, the sex worker charged the man 100,000 Naira which is equivalent to GHC 1,813.37 but after daybreak and was done with rendering exquisite service to the man, he offered to pay only half of the agreed amount. READ MORE HERE