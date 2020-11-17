Politician gifts his 11-Year-Old daughter a Lamborghini on her 11th birthday

A popular Nigerian Politician has pulled what can be termed as the biggest surprise on his 11-year-old daughter.

The politician, named Dino Melaye has reportedly gifted his 11-year-old daughter, Mary Melaye, a Lamborghini to mark her 11th birthday.

Money indeed makes life very easy and simple. The rich politician wants to make his daughter’s birthday a better one hence presenting her such a huge gift.

The little girl was so happy shared a photo of the new ride on her social media handle along with a message her aunty wrote for her as she marked the day.

“I watched you grow, carried you on my back when you cry. Am so happy for the woman you are turning into.

You shall be greater than your dad. And hope you have started driving your ride”, her aunt wrote.

See photo of the car;