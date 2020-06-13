- Advertisement -

Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has accused his colleagues’ politicians of destroying Ghanaian football.

According to the politician, football in Ghana was striving very well before politicians started to involve themselves which has taken a great toll on the game.

He made these comments speaking with Oman FM recently.

“Let me tell you today, politicians destroyed soccer in Ghana. Some politicians who started meddling in soccer led to its death in Ghana. This is because some of the coaches are forced to use certain players according to the wish of these politicians. The coaches have no choice than to heed to the orders because they don’t want to lose their jobs”.

He continued that not only politicians are to blame but as well as the media deserve some part of the blame.

“The media is also to be blamed for the failure of football in Ghana,” he said.

He continued: “The media is also supposed to be blamed for the failure of soccer in Ghana. Instead of promoting the local teams when I come here all I hear is Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona. The same devotion to these foreign games if you did that for the Ghanaian team, would have built their confidence and morale to improve their standards. But today Ghanaians support Liverpool, some support Chelsea, some support Barcelona, some support Manchester, Real Madrid. Blacks are fools they don’t support their own unless it’s for a white person that’s why they are killing us. So if you want me to support Kotoko again then the media should start promoting the local teams and league.”