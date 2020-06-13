type here...
GhPage News Politicians destroyed soccer in Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
News

Politicians destroyed soccer in Ghana – Kennedy Agyapong

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
|
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong
Politicians destroyed soccer in Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
- Advertisement -

Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has accused his colleagues’ politicians of destroying Ghanaian football.

According to the politician, football in Ghana was striving very well before politicians started to involve themselves which has taken a great toll on the game. 

He made these comments speaking with Oman FM recently. 

Also Read: Nigel Gaisie raped a female celebrity but NDC failed to make it public – Kennedy Agyapong

“Let me tell you today, politicians destroyed soccer in Ghana. Some politicians who started meddling in soccer led to its death in Ghana. This is because some of the coaches are forced to use certain players according to the wish of these politicians. The coaches have no choice than to heed to the orders because they don’t want to lose their jobs”.

He continued that not only politicians are to blame but as well as the media deserve some part of the blame. 

“The media is also to be blamed for the failure of football in Ghana,” he said. 

Also Read: Mzbel reacts to Nigel Gaisie and Kennedy Agyapong’s fight

He continued: “The media is also supposed to be blamed for the failure of soccer in Ghana. Instead of promoting the local teams when I come here all I hear is Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona. The same devotion to these foreign games if you did that for the Ghanaian team, would have built their confidence and morale to improve their standards. But today Ghanaians support Liverpool, some support Chelsea, some support Barcelona, some support Manchester, Real Madrid. Blacks are fools they don’t support their own unless it’s for a white person that’s why they are killing us. So if you want me to support Kotoko again then the media should start promoting the local teams and league.”

Previous articleNAM1 steps out with macho men to sign a new artist to Zylofon Music
Next articleCOVID-19: 262 fresh cases new count of active cases hits 11,118

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Health Minister’s wife test positive for Coronavirus

Qwame Benedict -
Ghana's minister of Health together with his wife have both tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus. A source who...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Ghana’s Health Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Exclusive reports that have reached our front desk confirms that Ghana's Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has tested positive for the novel...
Read more
News

COVID-19 :Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor Kobina Sam dies of Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
The Mayor for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Hon Kobina Kurentsir Sam, has passed on at the University of Ghana Hospital.
Read more
News

Nigel Gaisie hired assassins to kill me-Kennedy Agyapong unveils

Taylor Junior Charles -
Audio circulating on social media reveals how a voice matching that of Honourable Kennedy Agyapong saying that Prophet Nigel Gaisie sent assassins...
Read more
News

Nyame Somafo Yaw brags about having the ability to cure all diseases

Qwame Benedict -
Leader and founder of Asomdwe Tontom Som Ministry which translates as a religion of peace and exaltation, Nyame Somafo Yaw has shockingly...
Read more
News

Newborn baby suffocates to death after parents hid him in a sack

Lizbeth Brown -
GhPage.com has sighted a disheartening video of a newborn baby who has been suffocated to death after his parents hid him in...
Read more

TODAY

Sunday, June 14, 2020
Accra
light rain
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
88 %
4.1kmh
100 %
Sun
28 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
27 °

READ

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Lifestyle

One of my daughters is a drug addict and begs men for sex in USA- Kennedy Agyapong

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the honourable Member of Parliament for Assin Central today in an interview at Oman Fm has made some shocking...
Read more
Entertainment

Dada Boat is a married man; his wife and kids are in the UK- Gloria Sarfo warned

RASHAD -
Mikki Osei Berko and Gloria Sarfo made an official announcement about their ongoing relationship yesterday, 12th June 2020 via their social media...
Read more
Lifestyle

Women are my weakness-Prophet Nigel Gaisie confesses

RASHAD -
Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder and leader of True Fire Prophetic Word Ministries has confessed that he has cheated on his wife several times in...
Read more
Entertainment

Ghanaian musician collapses during a live interview on TV

RASHAD -
A young Ghanaian musician and guitarist, Prince Opoku Gyamfi aka Mr. Prince has collapsed on live Tv during an interview.
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News